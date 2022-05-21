223192 RAPHAEL CONDERY May 21, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 CONDERY, RAPHAEL CORNELIOUS 05/20/2022Age: 39 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 128FTA-MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Raphael Condery Viol Raphael Cornelious Secu Status Prob Misdemeanor Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector