223193 MARQUELL JOSEPH May 21, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 JOSEPH, MARQUELL HYSHAWN 05/20/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 120RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETIDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET