MOORE, ERNEST SANCHEZ 05/20/2022

Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 150

NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $360.00 Type: USC Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags