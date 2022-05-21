223195 KEMAURI BOND May 21, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 BOND, KEMAURI TYREE 05/20/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 132FTA- INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $7515.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- POSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Secu Status Misdemeanor Felony Criminal Law Crime Medicine Enter Break Status Real Property Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector