BOND, KEMAURI TYREE 05/20/2022

Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 132

FTA- INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $7515.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA- LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA- SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA- BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA- POSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags