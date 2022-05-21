223196 TAVIAUS DICK May 21, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 DICK, TAVIAUS EUGENE 05/20/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 153INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY CONSPIRACY - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETAWDW SERIOUS INJURY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPPIED PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS DRUG PAPAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDIS WEAP OCC DWELL/MOVING VEH - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Secu Status Law Incl Status Injury Gun Marijuana Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector