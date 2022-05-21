GAITHER, MICHELLE JEAN 05/20/2022

Age: 39 Sex: F Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 135

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags