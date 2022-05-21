223208 CHICO WOOTEN May 21, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WOOTEN, CHICO MONTEZ 05/20/2022Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 190CARRY CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMAINTAIN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Wooten Incl Status Chico Misdemeanor Crime Carry Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector