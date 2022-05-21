223216 BRIAN SUMERLIN May 21, 2022 2 hrs ago SUMERLIN, BRIAN RAY 05/21/2022Age: 45 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 300DWI ALCOHOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Brian Sumerlin Ray Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector