223218 YOLANDA KELLEY May 21, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 KELLEY, YOLANDA GENESIS 05/21/2022Age: 47 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 195INDECENT EXPOSURE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $12500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWI ALCOHOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET