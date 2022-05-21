223219 RIGOBERTO SILVAN May 21, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 SILVAN, RIGOBERTO 05/21/2022Age: 29 Sex: M Race: W Height: 503 Weight: 150FAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETNOL - NO OPERATOR LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Type Rigoberto Silvan Heed Fail Status Incl Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector