223230 FRANKLIN NEWTON May 24, 2022 May 24, 2022 Updated 26 min ago 1 of 2 NEWTON, FRANKLIN DEON 05/21/2022Age: 38 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 278NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $225.00 Type: USC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMAINTAIN DWELLING/PLACE FOR SALE OF CONTROL SUBSTANCE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS W/INT/S/D COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS SCHEDULE III CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. MARIJUANA PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector