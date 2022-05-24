223232 JONATHAN TRIPP May 24, 2022 May 24, 2022 Updated 27 min ago TRIPP, JONATHAN BROOKS 05/21/2022Age: 40 Sex: M Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 165FTA-DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-UNSEALED WINE/LIQ IN PASS AREA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector