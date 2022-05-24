6764_072.jpg JONATHAN TRIPP

TRIPP, JONATHAN BROOKS 05/21/2022

Age: 40 Sex: M Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 165

FTA-DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-UNSEALED WINE/LIQ IN PASS AREA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET