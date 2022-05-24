223233 AJAHNI WILKINSON May 24, 2022 May 24, 2022 Updated 26 min ago 1 of 2 WILKINSON, AJAHNI ASIM DASHAUN 05/21/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 125AWDW SERIOUS INJURY - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector