223251 KOBE BARNES May 24, 2022 May 24, 2022 Updated 27 min ago 1 of 2 BARNES, KOBE TYREE GEROD 05/22/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 148ASSAULT PHY INJ LE/PROB/PAR OF - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOPERATE VEH NO INS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESIST, DELAY OR OBSTRUCT AN OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET