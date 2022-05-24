223252 KEOSHA BURNEY May 24, 2022 May 24, 2022 Updated 26 min ago 1 of 2 BURNEY, KEOSHA LASHAE 05/22/2022Age: 30 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 140ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJURY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector