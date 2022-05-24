HARRIS, TONY DJERRYLL 05/22/2022

Age: 47 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 220

RECKLESS DRVG-WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET