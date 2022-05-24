SHERROD, MILTON RAY 05/22/2022

Age: 49 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 260

FTA-DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-EXPIRED/NO INSPECTION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-FICT/ALT TITLE/REG CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-OPERATE VEH NO INS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $6000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET