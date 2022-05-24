223257 MILTON SHERROD May 24, 2022 May 24, 2022 Updated 27 min ago 1 of 2 SHERROD, MILTON RAY 05/22/2022Age: 49 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 260FTA-DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-EXPIRED/NO INSPECTION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FICT/ALT TITLE/REG CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OPERATE VEH NO INS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $6000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector