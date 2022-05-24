GODLEY, ANTHONY TERRELL 05/23/2022

Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 200

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-OPERATE VEH NO INS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET