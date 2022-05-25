223260 JOEL MOORE May 25, 2022 May 25, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MOORE, JOEL QUANTAE 05/23/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 160FINANCIAL CARD THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL STOP STOPSIGN/FLSH RED LT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-HIT/RUN STOP PROP DAMAGE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-NO OPERATORS LIC - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector