223275 ANTWUAN FORBES May 25, 2022 May 25, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 FORBES, ANTWUAN MONTE 05/23/2022Age: 50 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 160SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFAIL REPRT NEW ADDREWSS-SEX OFF - FELONY Bond: $65000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSEX OFFENDER RESIDENCE VIOL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector