JANICKI, CHARLES EDWIN 05/24/2022

Age: 52 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 193

FTA-AWDW GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL - FELONY Bond: $35000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DISORDERLY CONDUCT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-MISUSE OF 911 SYSTEM - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags