MONK, KAYRON DEONTRE 05/24/2022

Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 170

HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags