CLARK, AUSTIN BLAKE-LANE 05/24/2022

Age: 23 Sex: M Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 240

LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT OF GOODS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags