PASTRANO, FRANCISCA 05/24/2022

Age: 34 Sex: F Race: W Height: 501 Weight: 180

MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

TRAFFICKING OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $7000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

TRAFFICKING OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags