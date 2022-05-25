SMITH, MICHAEL SCOTT 05/24/2022

Age: 47 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 230

FTA-FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags