223298 JENNIFER JOHNSON May 26, 2022 19 min ago 1 of 2 JOHNSON, JENNIFER MARIE 05/25/2022Age: 39 Sex: F Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 245DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET