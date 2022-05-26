FREEMAN, JAMEL LEEQWAN 05/25/2022

Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 157

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags