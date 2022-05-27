223311 KENNETH PRITCHARD May 27, 2022 May 27, 2022 Updated 23 min ago PRITCHARD, KENNETH EARL 05/25/2022Age: 37 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 260RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector