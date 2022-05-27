223314 LAQUESHA LEAVY May 27, 2022 May 27, 2022 Updated 23 min ago 1 of 2 LEAVY, LAQUESHA SHANAE 05/26/2022Age: 25 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 200INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $6000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector