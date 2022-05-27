LEAVY, LAQUESHA SHANAE 05/26/2022

Age: 25 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 200

INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $6000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET