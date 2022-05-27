358716_032.jpg TAKIRRA FOYE

FOYE, TAKIRRA MONSHAE` 05/26/2022

Age: 22 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 190

BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $12500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET