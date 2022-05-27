223316 TRAVON BOTTOMS May 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 BOTTOMS, TRAVON 05/26/2022Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 225BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $12500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Break Enter Motor Vehicle Criminal Law Crime Computer Science Incl Status Felony Status Travon Bottoms Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector