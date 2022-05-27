223319 DIEDRE GLASPIE May 27, 2022 9 min ago 1 of 2 GLASPIE, DIEDRE LAVESTA 05/26/2022Age: 29 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 195IDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETRECKLESS DRVG -WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Type Status Crime Linguistics Unsc Status Assault Weapon Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector