HARRIS, MICHAEL TWANN 05/26/2022

Age: 39 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 180

DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags