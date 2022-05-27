223329 SHANIYAH PITTMAN May 27, 2022 16 min ago 1 of 2 PITTMAN, SHANIYAH JANAYE 05/26/2022Age: 18 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 380COMMUNICATING A THREAT OF MASS VIOLENCE ON EDUCATIONAL PROPE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Threat Nbnd Status Violence Crime Linguistics Felony Status Mass Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector