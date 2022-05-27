223331 TA`SHAWN BURNEY May 27, 2022 9 min ago 1 of 2 BURNEY, TA`SHAWN MARQUEZ 05/26/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 206SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED NOT IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- POSS MARIJ >1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSHOW CAUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Secu Status Crime Criminal Law Law Felony Incl Status Firearm Status Felon Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector