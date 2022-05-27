223334 RONALD BULLOCK May 27, 2022 9 min ago 1 of 2 BULLOCK, RONALD KARL 05/26/2022Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 165FLEE/ELUDE ARREST(FEL) - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST(FEL) - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICK IN METHAMPHETAMINE - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Incl Status Law Criminal Law Crime Misdemeanor Felony Status Secu Status Ronald Bullock Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector