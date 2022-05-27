COLLINS, SARA ELAINE 05/27/2022

Age: 19 Sex: F Race: W Height: Weight: 0

INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DRIVING AFTER CONSUMING ALCOHOL <21 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

RECKLESS DRIVING- WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS OR MANUFACTOR FRADULENT IS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags