223344 DEONTA GARDNER May 28, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 GARDNER, DEONTA SHIHYM 05/27/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 240CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Gun Misdemeanor Crime Weaponry Secu Status Incl Status Firearm Status Felony