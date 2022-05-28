223348 BRITTANY DEROSIER May 28, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 DEROSIER, BRITTANY ALYCE 05/27/2022Age: 28 Sex: F Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 160PROBATION VIOLATION-DRIVE LICENSE REVOKED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags License Probation Brittany Derosier Law Linguistics Brittany Alyce Secu Status Misdemeanor Revoke Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector