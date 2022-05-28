223351 TAJMAL PEELE May 28, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 PEELE, TAJMAL AMARI 05/27/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 164FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSS MARIJ.1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Tajmal Peele Misdemeanor Secu Status Status Bond Type Oz Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector