223355 ALANA JACKMON May 28, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 JACKMON, ALANA MARIA 05/27/2022Age: 42 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 195RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETHARBORING FUGITIVE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET