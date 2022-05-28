WILLIAMS, JAMIE ALTON 05/28/2022

Age: 44 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 150

POSSESS DRUG PARAPHEERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags