223359 JAMIE WILLIAMS May 28, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMS, JAMIE ALTON 05/28/2022Age: 44 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 150POSSESS DRUG PARAPHEERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET