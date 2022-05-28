223360 MELISSA GILLIAM May 28, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 4 GILLIAM, MELISSA DIAZ 05/28/2022Age: 52 Sex: F Race: B Height: 501 Weight: 165INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETAWDW GOVERNMENT OFFICAL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS OPN CNT/CONS ALC PSG AREA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFAIL TO YIELD STOP SIGN/FLASH RED LT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Incl Status Law Criminal Law Secu Status Psg Melissa Gilliam Alc Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector