223361 LEONARD WILLIAMS May 28, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMS, LEONARD EARL 05/28/2022Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 150RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Incl Status Misdemeanor Status Law Leonard Williams Type Bond Schedule Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector