223364 TYRONE RIDDICK May 29, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 RIDDICK, TYRONE NATHANIEL 05/28/2022Age: 46 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 250DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF FIREARM Y FELON - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET