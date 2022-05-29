223365 DEVONTA CLARK May 29, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 CLARK, DEVONTA DAQUAN 05/28/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 172POSS. STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFFTA/EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA/DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA/DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA/FAIL TO SECURE PASSEN UNDER 16 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA/SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA/POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - FELONY Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Misdemeanor Inc1 Status Secu Status Crime Criminal Law Law Fta Possession Tag Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector