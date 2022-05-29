223370 BRANDON SUGGS May 29, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 SUGGS, BRANDON CALEB 05/28/2022Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 190MAINTN VEH/ DWELL/ PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Incl Status Brandon Suggs Status Crime Criminal Law Paraphernalia Brandon Caleb Type Misdemeanor Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector