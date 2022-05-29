223372 JAVEON CARNEY SHERROD May 29, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 CARNEY SHERROD, JAVEON RAYSHON 05/28/2022Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 135FTA-POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Sherrod Carney Crime Firearm Secu Status Felony Status Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector