LEWIS, KELANI CERICK 05/29/2022

Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 300

CARRY CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS MARIJ>1/2 OZ TO 1 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags