SHEPARD, COREY RYDELL 05/29/2022

Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 175

POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $35000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS. STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags